Prithviraj’s Kaduva: Director Shaji Kailas clears the air about plagiarism allegations

Pala based Jose Kuruvinakunnel came up with allegations stating that the film was based on his life and added that he has not sold the rights to anyone to make a movie with his life’s events as inspirations for the plot.
Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran gave a sweet surprise to his fans last week, by revealing an unseen poster of his next movie Kaduva. While revealing the poster, he also stated that the film was all set to be rolled out soon. Pala based Jose Kuruvinakunnel came up with allegations stating that the film was based on his life and added that he has not sold the rights to anyone to make a movie with his life’s events as inspirations for the plot.

Clearing the air, director Shaji Kailas stated that the story of Kaduva is totally different. He was quoted as saying by The Times Of India, “I know Jose and it’s true that Renji and I had planned a film based on his life. But Kaduva’s script is an entirely different subject. Kaduva is a story of a young planter with no connection whatsoever to Jose. People are creating controversies because they don’t know what the content is; only Prithvi and I have read the entire script”

For the unversed, Jose alleged that Kaduva is based on his life. It is to be noted that director Shaji Kailas had announced a movie with the same concept 20 years ago with Mohanlal in the lead and script by Renji Panicker. Other than this, the film also made the headlines recently after the scriptwriter Jinu filed a case against the makers of Suresh Gopi’s 250th film alleging that they have plagiarised his script. The Kerala High Court had even issued a stay ordered on the shooting and promotions of Suresh Gopi’s film. 

Credits :The Times Of India

