  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Prithviraj’s Kaduva: Makers of the Suresh Gopi directorial to start the film’s shooting in December?

Directed by Shaji Kailas, Kaduva marks the actor's second collaboration with Shaji after Simhasanam. This film will also mark Shaji Kailas' return to Mollywood after 6 years.
14280 reads Mumbai
Prithviraj’s Kaduva: Makers of the Suresh Gopi directorial to start the film’s shooting in December?Prithviraj’s Kaduva: Makers of the Suresh Gopi directorial to start the film’s shooting in December?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

At a time when we are waiting to know more updates about Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming film Kaduva, it is being reported now that the film will be rolled out in the month of December. A couple of months back, Prithviraj had revealed that the film’s shooting will be started soon. Directed by Shaji Kailas, Kaduva marks the actor's second collaboration with Shaji after Simhasanam. This film will also mark Shaji Kailas' return to Mollywood after 6 years.

Written by Jinu Abraham, who directed two of Prithviraj's earlier films, i.e. Adam Joan and London Bridge, Kaduva is touted to be an action thriller. Earlier last year, Prithviraj shared the film’s title and his first look from Kaduva on his birthday. The film made headlines recently after the scriptwriter Jinu filed a case against the makers of Suresh Gopi’s 250th film alleging that they have plagiarised his script. The Kerala High Court had even issued a stay ordered on the shooting and promotions of Suresh Gopi’s film. 

Also Read: Prasanna completes 18 years in the industry; Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi and others send in their best wishes

Meanwhile, Prithviraj will be next seen in Aadujeevitham. He also has in his kitty, a period drama Vaariyamkunnan. Along with his Aadujeevitham team, Prithviraj and the director went to Jordan in the beginning of March to shoot. After being stranded there for more than 60 days due to the lockdown, the team returned to India on May 22. Two crew members tested positive for the Coronavirus, while the others including Prithviraj and Blessy tested negative.

Credits :The Times Of India

You may like these
Prithviraj’s Kaduva: Director Shaji Kailas clears the air about plagiarism allegations
Prithviraj Sukumaran shares UNSEEN poster of Kaduva; Says film will be rolled out soon
Prithviraj and Supriya’s daughter Alankrita turns 6; Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas send heartfelt wishes
Prithviraj Sukumaran & Tovino Thomas look dapper in formals as they share similar mirror selfies before shoot
Prithviraj’s virtual production will be an epic period film like Baahubali with a stellar cast
Air India Crash: Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan offer condolences to families of deceased

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement