Prithviraj’s Kaduva: Makers of the Suresh Gopi directorial to start the film’s shooting in December?

Directed by Shaji Kailas, Kaduva marks the actor's second collaboration with Shaji after Simhasanam. This film will also mark Shaji Kailas' return to Mollywood after 6 years.

At a time when we are waiting to know more updates about Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming film Kaduva, it is being reported now that the film will be rolled out in the month of December. A couple of months back, Prithviraj had revealed that the film’s shooting will be started soon. Directed by Shaji Kailas, Kaduva marks the actor's second collaboration with Shaji after Simhasanam. This film will also mark Shaji Kailas' return to Mollywood after 6 years.

Written by Jinu Abraham, who directed two of Prithviraj's earlier films, i.e. Adam Joan and London Bridge, Kaduva is touted to be an action thriller. Earlier last year, Prithviraj shared the film’s title and his first look from Kaduva on his birthday. The film made headlines recently after the scriptwriter Jinu filed a case against the makers of Suresh Gopi’s 250th film alleging that they have plagiarised his script. The Kerala High Court had even issued a stay ordered on the shooting and promotions of Suresh Gopi’s film.

Also Read: Prasanna completes 18 years in the industry; Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi and others send in their best wishes

Meanwhile, Prithviraj will be next seen in Aadujeevitham. He also has in his kitty, a period drama Vaariyamkunnan. Along with his Aadujeevitham team, Prithviraj and the director went to Jordan in the beginning of March to shoot. After being stranded there for more than 60 days due to the lockdown, the team returned to India on May 22. Two crew members tested positive for the Coronavirus, while the others including Prithviraj and Blessy tested negative.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×