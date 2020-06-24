Prithviraj’s Vaariyamkunnan: Fan made posters for the historical flick go viral

The film will have Prithviraj playing the role of Variyamkunnath Kunjahammed Haji, a rebel leader from Kerala, who was the face of 1921 Malabar revolution.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming film with Aashiq Abu titled Vaariyamkunnan was announced yesterday. As soon as the news came up, it sparked massive conversations with people already expressing objections for the storyline. However, several movie buffs are awaiting more updates from the makers as this film marks the first collaboration of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aashiq Abu. As Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the critically acclaimed actors in the industry, his fans are excited about him teaming with the young filmmaker Aashiq Abu.

With this, a couple of fan made posters of Prithviraj are now doing the rounds on social media. The photos are being shared across all social media platforms as they have attention grabbing design patters with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s avatar for his role in the film. Meanwhile, the film will have him playing the role of Variyamkunnath Kunjahammed Haji, a rebel leader from Kerala, who was the face of 1921 Malabar revolution.

Also Read: Aadujeevitham director Blessy recalls how the team motivated each other while being stranded in Jordan

Check out the fan made posters here:

Fantastic Fanmade posters of @PrithviOfficial Starring #Vaariyamkunnan Directed by #AashiqAbu Have been waiting for this combo to happen ! Excited Shoot starts on 2021 ! pic.twitter.com/kcNO9G8mfT — Prithviraj Fans Team ™ (@PrithviFansTeam) June 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Prithviraj will be next seen in Blessy directorial Aadujeevitham. The Mollywood star lost about 30 kgs for his role in the film and it is one of the most anticipated flicks of the year. The film’s cast and crew recently returned to Kerala after being stranded in Jordan for more than two months after the lockdown was imposed for COVID 19. The film will have Amala Paul and Santosh Keezhattoor in key roles.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×