Prithviraj’s virtual production will be an epic period film like Baahubali with a stellar cast

The film will be entirely shot using the virtual production technique used in popular Hollywood films such as Ready Player One and Avatar.
397859 reads Mumbai Updated: August 18, 2020 08:41 pm
Yesterday, Mollywood’s popular actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his social media space and announced his next film, which will virtually be produced and shot. Sharing the news, he wrote, “Changing times, newer challenges, innovative methods! And an epic story to tell!” The film will be entirely shot using the virtual production technique used in popular Hollywood films such as Ready Player One and Avatar. Apparently, the film will be shot in massive sets with LED screens which will display the required background.

While talking to The Times Of India, the filmmaker Gokulraj said that the film will be based on a Kerala mythology and it will be a very colourful entertainer with songs and action sequences. The film will be simultaneously shot in five languages namely Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. The director also added that he hoped this film’s technology will be used by many other upcoming filmmakers.

About the film’s genre and cast members, a source was quoted as saying by the English daily, “It will be the first movie to begin filming in India using virtual production and we are planning to shoot the movie simultaneously in all five languages. It’s an epic period film like Baahubali and it will be made on a huge canvas with a stellar cast.” Other than this film, Prithviraj has a lineup of movies in his kitty including Aadujeevitham, Vaariyamkunan and Kaduva.

