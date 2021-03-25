Prithviraj’s wife Supriya shares PHOTO with Mammootty and calls it priceless; Dulquer Salmaan drops a comment

Supriya Prithviraj took to her Instagram space and shared photo with Mammootty and stated that it is a priceless selfie.

Yesterday, Mohanlal’s directorial debut titled Barroz was launched with a formal pooja which was attended by the who’s who of Mollywood. Prithviraj’s wife Supriya shared some photos and videos from the event and they all went viral. However, one particular photo of Supriya grabbed the attention of fans. She took to her Instagram space and shared a selfie with Mammooty while calling it a priceless one. The photo instantly went viral and it is being shared across all social media platforms.

Dulquer Salmaan, who is a friend of Prithviraj and Supriya, dropped a comment with hugging emoticons. Prithviraj and Dulquer’s family have got together during several other occasions like their birthdays and so on and they have often shared photos with each other on social media. Meanwhile, Mohanlal announced that he will be making his directorial debut with a film titled Barroz in 2019. Taking to his social media space, Mohanlal shared live videos from the launch as the film got rolled out yesterday with a formal pooja.

Earlier, while lauding the recently released film Drishyam, Prithviraj Sukumaran hinted that he would be acting in Mohanlal’s directorial. However, it has not been officially announced yet. Prithviraj Sukumaran has a line up of films in his kitty including Aadujeevitham, Neelavelicham, Cold Case, Jana Gana Mana to name a few. On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming cop drama titled Salute. His film Hey Sinamika with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydrai is expected to release soon.

