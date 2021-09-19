Prithviraj starrer Andhadhun remake Bhramam to get direct OTT release; Details Inside

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Malayalam crime thriller Bhramam is releasing on October 7th. Featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead along with an ensemble of talented actors including Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna, Sudheer Karamana and Mamta Mohandas in key roles, Bhramam is a Malayalam remake of Hindi film Andhadhun.

Directed by Ravi K Chandran, who is also helming cinematography, the Malayalam rendition is produced under the banner of AP International and Viacom18 Studios. The story of the film revolves around the dualities of a pianist who pretends to be blind, essayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The plot thickens when a set of bizarre events unfold, wit and survival create the fabric of the film, filled with a stellar background score by Jakes Bejoy. The film has Raashii Khanna in the female lead role.

Sharing about the film's release, Prithiviraj tweeted, "Proud to introduce my film, Bhramam - available in India only on @primevideoin and in theatres worldwide (except India) from 7th Oct, 2021."

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer critically acclaimed film Andhadhun has been remade in 3 languages - Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The Telugu version titled Maestro starring Nithiin in the lead role got released recently.

The Tamil remake is helmed by JJ Fredrick and has Prashanth and Simran reprising the role of Ayushmann and from the original. The film in Tamil has been titled, Andhagan.