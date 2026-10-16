Prithviraj Sukumaran 44th Birthday: Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli wish Varanasi star, say ‘Kumbha is destined to make...’

Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main antagonist. On the occasion of the actor’s 44th birthday, the team shared special wishes on social media.

Varanasi team celebrates Prithviraj Sukumaran’s birthday

Taking to social media, SS Rajamouli shared a picture from the film’s sets and wished the actor, writing, “Happy birthday Prithvi. Didn't want to awaken the Kumbha within you today. The Kumbha who is destined to make his mark on the world.”

Here’s the post:

Similarly, Mahesh Babu extended his birthday wishes to the actor, writing, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Kumbha… have a wonderful one… lots of love n happiness always… !!!”

Responding to both wishes, Prithviraj expressed his gratitude and added, “Cannot wait for the world to witness your madness!”

More about Varanasi

Varanasi is set against the backdrop of a global crisis in which a massive asteroid named Shambhavi threatens the city of Varanasi. A rugged archaeologist and explorer named Rudhra is recruited for a high-stakes, globe-trotting mission to recover an ancient cosmic artefact. He is joined by Mandakini, a fearless historian and skilled marksman.

The mission takes them across the jungles of Africa, the icy landscapes of Antarctica, and various locations across Europe, as they are pursued by Kumbha, a technologically advanced antagonist. The key to preventing a future catastrophe lies hidden within the mythical past of Varanasi.

Apart from Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the female lead role. With extensive visual effects and multiple shooting schedules, the film was initially expected to wrap up filming by October 2026.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s work front

Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in a lead role in Daayra, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. Inspired by a true event, the thriller was directed by Meghna Gulzar. While the film received positive reviews from critics, its reception among audiences was comparatively underwhelming.

Looking ahead, the actor is set to feature in the folk horror film Odiyan: The Age of Illusion . Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the movie features Manju Warrier in a co-lead role and is produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

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