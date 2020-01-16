Prithviraj Sukumaran on Aadujeevitham: It's an interesting spiritual and physical journey for my character

The actor revealed how playing the character of Najeeb has made him realize that the character is very focused just like him in real life.

The Driving License actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as the lead actor in the upcoming film Aadujeevitham. While talking to The Times of India, for an interview the actor cum director revealed that the character he is essaying in the south flick Aadujeevitham is an interesting spiritual and physical journey. The Lucifer director Prithviraj Sukumaran is reportedly on a break after losing weight for the film. The actor revealed how playing the character of Najeeb has made him realize that the character is very focused just like him in real life.

The actor goes on to add candidly that his character Najeeb has absolute faith in religion and that his focus in mainly on cinema and work. The film Aadujeevitham is based Benyamin’s novel. The film is helmed by Blessy. The fans and film audience are very excited about the film. The Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran also added that whenhe is at work, nobody can take his mind of his work. The actor turned director saw his film Driving License prove to be a blockbuster hit at the box office. The actor was very happy that his film turned out to be such a massive success and that the fans loved his film. The actor had also revealed previously that his film with megastar Mohanlal will be a trilogy.

Lucifer's second part is in works and the fans and audience members are eagerly waiting to see the superstar Mohanlal get back to his Lucifer look along with director Prithviraj Sukumaran.

