Prithviraj Sukumaran & Aadujeevitham team quarantine as they return post being stranded in Jordan for 2 months

Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran and his 58 member team of Aadujeevitham has finally returned to India on a special flight after being stranded in Jordan for 2 months. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak across the world, the team of the Blessy directorial got stuck in Jordon. Soon after the actor landed to Cochin International Airport, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a picture of him walking out in style. He wrote, "BACK! #OffToQurantineInStyle." The actor and other team members will isolate themselves for 14 days, which is mandatory under coronavirus (COVID-19) measures.

Due to the high incidence of travel-related infection, everyone will self-quarantine before getting back to their families. Reportedly, 187 Indians from Jordan to Delhi and Kochi returned today, May 22. Returning home after months brings a lot of joy and it is clearly evident through Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest Twitter post. Recently, the Lucifer director also expressed how he can't wait to finish the quarantine period of 14 days and return to his wife and son.

Earlier, the makers of the film wrote a letter to the Kerala government and the Film Chamber about rescuing the film's crew. They also mentioned the shortage of food.

Meanwhile, the film, Aadujeevitham is reportedly based on a novel by Benyamin. The actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran will be essaying the lead character called Najeeb. The actor was sporting a new and rugged look for his character in Aadujeevitham. This film also features, Vineeth Srinivasan, Aparna Balamurali and Ratsasan actress Amala Paul.

