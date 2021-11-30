Prithviraj Sukumaran to act & direct a Hindi series based on India's 'Biscuit King' Rajan Pillai

It is well-known fact that Prithviraj Sukumaran is a multifaceted celebrity in the Malayalam industry, who can ace acting and directing. After directing Mohanlal starrer Lucifer in 2019 and acting in many movies, he is now all set to direct and act in an upcoming Hindi web series based on the life of India's 'Biscuit King' Rajan Pillai.

Yoodles Films will be bankrolling this project and it will be made in Hindi. Looks like this series will mark the debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran in the OTT world and Bollywood. However, it is yet to be known if this untitled series will also be made in Malayalam.

Speaking about his role, Prithviraj said, "The existence of light and darkness in human lives has always engaged me as an actor and director and this story has it all: ambition, success, a jet setting lifestyle and then a hubris induced fall that took a man from the zenith of corporate power to the depravity of a prison cell. All this at the age of 47. Even though he passed away in 1995, his story serves as a relevant example of how the effects of success and power blur the line of morality, to this generation. It will be very interesting to discover what made this charismatic personality tick and to relive his intriguing, complex life."

Also Read: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Keerthy Suresh shares inspiration of her looks as Aarcha from Mohanlal's film

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan. Said to be an out-and-out action entertainer, the film is directed by Shaji Kailas. He is also waiting for the release of his directorial film Bro Daddy with Mohanlal.