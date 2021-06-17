  1. Home
Prithviraj Sukumaran & Aditi Balan’s Cold Case to get a direct release on OTT; Details inside

Directed by Tanu Balak, Cold Case will be released on Amazon Prime on June 20.
Prithviraj Sukumaran & Aditi Balan’s Cold Case to get a direct release on OTT; Details inside Prithviraj Sukumaran & Aditi Balan’s Cold Case to get a direct release on OTT; Details inside
It has been few months since the makers of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Cold Case wrapped up the shooting process. Directed by Tanu Balak, Cold Case is touted to be an investigative thriller. While Prithviraj plays the lead role as a cop, it has Aditi Balan playing the role of the leading lady. Now, at a time when we are all waiting for the film’s release, it has been revealed that Cold Case will get a direct release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on June 30.

While shooting the film, Prithviraj had posted several picture of himself on the sets while revealing some details about his role in the film. Recently, the film made the headlines when producer Anto Joseph revealed in a statement that he waited for a long time to release the two big stars' films in theatres (Cold Case and Malik). However, theatres across the country are shut again due to the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Hence, Anto Joseph has decided to release the two films on OTT.

Also Read: Nivetha Thomas takes her first Covid 19 jab; Requests her followers to get vaccinated

Prithviraj will be next seen in Aadujeevitham. The film made headlines after the cast and crew including Prithviraj and Blessy were stranded in Jordan due to the lockdown for COVID 19. The team had gone to Jordan in the beginning of March to shoot. After being stranded in Jordan for more than 60 days, the team returned to India on May 22. He has a lineup of films in his kitty including Vaariyamkunnan, Kaduva, Jana Gana Mana to name a few.

