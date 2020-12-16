Prithviraj Sukumaran & Aditi Balan’s Cold Case: Makers of the cop drama call it a wrap

A week after completely recovering from COVID 19, Prithviraj Sukumaran joined the sets of the film Cold Case and now the film's shooting is wrapped up.

It has been few weeks since Prithviraj Sukumaran joined the sets of his upcoming film Cold Case. He joined the sets a week after recovering completely from COVID 19. While joining the sets, the actor has posted a picture of himself from the sets while revealing some details about his role in the film. Now, he has shared yet another photo, where he is seen as a cop, intensely looking at something. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “#ColdCase ACP Satyajith The truth will eventually emerge.. piece by piece!”

According to reports, the team is shooting currently shooting in Thiruvananthapuram with a minimal crew so as to adhere to the government rules and restrictions for shooting during the pandemic. Directed by Tanu Balak, Cold Case is touted to be an investigative thriller. While Prithviraj plays the lead role as a cop, it has Aditi Balan playing the role of the leading lady.

Prithviraj will be next seen in Aadujeevitham. The film made headlines after the cast and crew including Prithviraj and Blessy were stranded in Jordan due to the lockdown for COVID 19. The team had gone to Jordan in the beginning of March to shoot. After being stranded in Jordan for more than 60 days, the team returned to India on May 22. He has a lineup of films in his kitty including Vaariyamkunnan, Kaduva, Jana Gana Mana to name a few.

