Prithviraj Sukumaran all set to essay a Malabar revolution leader in the upcoming film Vaariyamkunnan?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Malayalam actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran will be essaying the role of a Malabar revolution leader in the upcoming film, Vaariyamkunnan. A Facebook post shared by the Lucifer director Prithviraj Sukumaran suggest that he is all set to essay the role of a Malabar revolution leader in the Aashiq Abu directorial. Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, "He stood up against an empire that ruled a quarter of the world. Etched out his own country with an army that waged a never before war against the British.

Though history was burned and buried, the legend lived on! The legend of a leader, a soldier, a patriot. A film on the man who became the face of the 1921 Malabar revolution. #Vaariyamkunnan. Filming begins in 2021. On the 100th anniversary." The fans and film audiences are very excited about this film. The news reports about the film Vaariyamkunnan state that the director has revealed the film to be his most expensive film to date. The fans and audience members are eagerly looking forward to the film. The director reportedly also revealed that the film Vaariyamkunnan will be made on a budget of Rs 75 to 80 crores.

The makers of the southern drama haven't revealed much details about the film. But, the latest buzz about the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Vaariyamkunnan suggest that the film will be a period drama. The south flick's screenplay is done by Harshad and Rameez.

