Prithviraj Sukumaran all set to kick start the shoot of his film Cold Case in Thiruvananthapuram; See Pic

Prithviraj Sukumaran will start the shooting of his upcoming film titled Cold Case at his hometown Thiruvananthapuram.

The well known Malayalam actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a picture of his car as he gears up to travel to his hometown Thiruvananthapuram. The actor will be shooting his upcoming film Cold Case in Thiruvananthapuram. The Driving License actor wrote in his Instagram post, "Off to hometown! #thiruvananthapuram #ColdCase." The southern actor will reportedly feature in the upcoming drama, Aadujeevitham as the lead actor. The actor Prithviraj Sukumaran reportedly was in Jordan along with the cast and crew of Aadujeevitham. The team reportedly got stuck their after the COVID 19 lockdown was imposed.

The shooting was reportedly stopped for some days, due to COVID 19 crisis. Later on the team of the Blessy directorial wrapped up the shoot of the much awaited film titled Aadujeevitham. The team of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer returned to the country. The lead actor of the upcoming Blessy film will be essaying the role of a character named Najeeb. The fans and followers of the Malayalam actor cum director are eagerly looking forward to the film. Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared a picture of the poem written by his daughter Alankrita on his Instagram handle. The poem was about the COVID 19 vaccine.

Check out the post

The news reports state that the Lucifer director will be kick starting the shoot of his upcoming film Cold Case at his hometown, Thiruvananthapuram. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for an update about this film.

