Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier to headline Dies Irae director Rahul Sadasivan’s next film? Find out

Director Rahul Sadasivan, who previously helmed movies like Bramayugam, is expected to begin work on his next film soon. Reports now suggest that Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier might headline the project.

According to ongoing online reports, Bramayugam director Rahul Sadasivan is preparing to begin his next venture soon. Reportedly, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier are set to headline the project. While this remains speculation for now, an official announcement is expected to be made soon.

Previously, director Rahul Sadasivan helmed the project Dies Irae, with Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role. The movie follows the story of Rohan, the son of an Indian-American architect, who lives a spoiled, rich-brat lifestyle in a posh locality in Kerala. His life of affluence takes a grim turn when Kani, a girl he was once involved with, passes away.

At her funeral, Rohan swipes her hair clip and keeps it as a memento before returning home. However, he soon begins to be haunted by Kani's malevolent spirit. Terrified, Rohan seeks answers to the haunting with the help of Madhusudanan Potti.

Whether Rohan survives the haunting and why he is being targeted form the core of the movie.

Apart from Pranav Mohanlal, the film featured Sushmita Bhat, Gibin Gopinath, Jaya Kurup, Arun Ajikumar, Sreedhanya, Madan Babu K, Sudha Sukumari, and several others in key roles. The movie is now available for streaming on the OTT platform JioHotstar.

Previously, the director also helmed the Mammootty-starrer Bramayugam, which was an acclaimed venture.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier’s work front

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently completed the shoot for his upcoming release, I, Nobody. The upcoming political heist film will feature Parvathy Thiruvothu as the co-lead.

Looking ahead, the actor is currently filming Khalifa: Part 1 and will also appear in the Mahesh Babu-starrer Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. Moreover, he has announced his second collaboration with GAN director Vipin Das for the film Santhosh Trophy.

On the other hand, Manju Warrier will appear in the lead role in the movie Nere Chovva, co-starring with Kunchacko Boban.

