Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara to pair up for Alphonse Puthren film?

Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed in an interview that he will be teaming up with Premam director Alphonse Puthren for an upcoming. Although the official announcement is yet to be made, the buzz about the film has already begun. Now, the sources close to the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Alphonse Puthren have revealed a highly exciting update.

According to the latest reports, the lady superstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara has been approached to play the leading lady of the film. The buzz going viral as fans are really considering it great to watch Nayanthara and Prithviraj first time together. The grapevine suggests that the makers are planning to officially announce the project, on the auspicious occasion of Thiruvonam.

The Prithviraj Sukumaran and Alphonse Puthren's film will be bankrolled by his wife Supriya Menon under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

Apart from this, despite the pandemic, Nayanthara has a huge list of films in her bag. She is currently basking in the success of her Tamil film Netrikann, which was released on the OTT platform. The actress will be seen next in her boyfriend's Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has a huge lineup of films in his kitty and some of them include Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Kuruthi Vaariyamkunan, and Kaduva. Recently, he announced that he will be acting in a film adapted from a short story of Vaikom Basheer Mohammed titled Neelavelicham. He recently announced his second directorial Bro Daddy along with Mohanlal.