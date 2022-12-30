Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara's Gold release date out: Here's where and when you watch

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara's film Gold, which recently released on December 1, is up for OTT release now. The film received mixed reviews from the audiences although it carried great hype because of director Alphonse Puthren's previous biggest blockbuster Premam. The film has finally hit the OTT platform and is available for streaming.

Gold revolves around a mobile-shop owner who wakes up to an unusual predicament one day – a pickup truck that is abandoned in front of his house. How he gets the cops to remove the vehicle from his property and the consequent incidents?

Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Gold was released on December 29 on Amazon Prime Videos. The audience can watch the film in Malayalam and Tamil on the OTT platform.

About Gold

Touted to be an action-comedy, the Malayalam drama has been written, edited, and directed by renowned filmmaker, Alphonse Putharen, who is known for his work in the 2015 romantic flick, Premam. This movie marks Alphonse Puthren's return to direction after a long gap of almost seven years. Backed by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, Gold will further star Ajmal Ameer, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Sankar and Chemban Vinod Jose in supporting roles.

Gold features a massive star cast, including over 60 plus prominent Malayalam and Tamil cinema stars, playing key roles. Rajesh Murugesan composed music for the film. The highly anticipated project, which is produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames, will be simultaneously released in Malayalam and Tamil.

Upcoming films of Prithviraj and Nayanthara

Prithviraj Sukumaran is returning to Telugu cinema by playing the lead antagonist in Salaar, the upcoming Prabhas directorial which is helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel. Prithviraj Sukumaran is also set to turn a director again, for the upcoming Lucifer sequel L2: Empuraan, which star Mohanlal in the lead role, and the much-awaited pan-Indian project, Tyson.

Nayanthara will be soon stepping into B-town with Shah Rukh Khan fronted Jawan, which will be directed by Atlee. Her other projects include Lady Superstar 75, made under the direction of Nilesh Krishnaa.

