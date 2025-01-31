Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prabhas’ ultimate bromance on social media has curious Salaar 2 connection you don’t want to miss out

Prabhas has a promising line-up of films lately, with everything ranging from action flicks to mass entertainers. However, among them all, it is the sequel to his 2023 release, Salaar, that has been hyped about all the more. The second part of the Prashanth Neel directorial is likely to go on floors soon.

Amid the excitement, now the Rebel star’s recent social media banter with his Salaar co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran has grabbed attention. Well, taking to his IG stories, Prabhas had dropped a massive shoutout for the latter’s upcoming film L2: Empuraan.

Interestingly, besides wishing Prithviraj for his directorial venture starring an actor like Mohanlal, Prabhas ended up referring to him by the character name Varadha from Salaar. He wrote, “Take a look at the absolutely world-class teaser of #L2 #EMPURAAN. Stunningly shot! Directed by my own Varadha... Starring the one and only Mohanlal, sir! Wishing the whole team the very best.”

Meanwhile, Prithviraj also responded to Prabhas’ comment, but this time counter-referring to the latter by his character name of Deva from Salaar. He penned, “Thank you Deva!! See you soon, brother! @actorprabhas.”

Well, it was only recently, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, where Prithviraj shared a massive update about Salaar 2 with Prabhas.

The actor admitted to the hype that has been created for the project and mentioned that the sequel is definitely on the cards.

However, he added that since Prashanth Neel is busy currently since he is working on a film with Jr. NTR, Salaar 2 will only get on with work after that previous project is completed.