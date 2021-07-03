Prithviraj Sukumaran and Vidya Balan reminisce memories as they reconnect after 10 years

Prithviraj and Vidya had shared screen space in the Malayalam film Urmi that had released in 2011

On Amazon Prime Video we saw, Prithviraj aka ACP Sathyajith from Cold Case, and Vidya Balan aka Vidya Vincent in Sherni. Both films, managed to woo the audience, with their gripping storylines. The actors went on to reconnect on a virtual chat about their films, and the audience reaction towards the same.

In case, you recall, Prithviraj and Vidya had shared screen space in the Malayalam film Urmi that had released in 2011 and was directed by Santosh Sivan. Besides discussing the good old days, the conversation was also largely on Cold Case and Sherni.

Cold Case on one hand, is a police procedural and a supernatural thriller, at the same time, delved into two characters independently arriving at the same questions and answers that lead to solving a puzzle. Sherni sees Vidya Balan as a forest officer Vidya, whose new assignment is to track down a distressed tigress, which has left the villagers and the locals terrorized.

Check out the video, released by Amazon Prime video, where both actors reconnect after 10 years, and have a good time

