Prithviraj Sukumaran on Andhadhun's comparisons with his Malayalam remake Bhramam: 'Ours is more wicked'

The highly anticipated thriller Bhramam, a Malayalam remake of critically acclaimed Hindi film Andhadhun is releasing on October 7. The trailer of the film that is being headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran was released yesterday and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. Prithviraj in a recent interview said that they have tried to present Bhramam in an engaging viewing experience to somebody who has seen the original Andhadhun.

"When one is attempting a remake, they need to acknowledge and respect the original. It is important that one remains faithful to the core of the film. From there, it is crucial to sit down and adapt it intelligently. It’s important, especially for a cult film like Andhadhun, that one presents an engaging viewing experience to somebody who has seen the original," said Prithviraj in an interview with PTI.

He further added saying "As an original material, Andhadhun lends itself beautifully to the Malayalam milieu. Having said that, it still needs to have its own little quirks and surprises, which Brahmam has. For me, who has seen both, maybe I relate more to the Malayalam language, Bhramam is funnier, in fact, it is more wicked. That makes it an engaging watch."

Directed by Ravi K Chandran, who is also the cinematographer for the film, the Malayalam rendition also has Mamtha Mohandas, Raashi Khanna and Unni Mukundan in pivotal roles.