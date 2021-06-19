Prithviraj Sukumaran announces his next directorial titled Bro Daddy with Mohanlal

Titled Bro Daddy, Prithviraj has announced yesterday that his daughter’s little story was his inspiration for the film.

At a time when we are all waiting for the announcement of Mollywood film Lucifer’s sequel Empuraan, Prithviraj Sukumaran has given us an unexpected surprise by announcing his next directorial venture with Mollywood megastar Mohanlal. He announced that the film will also have an ensemble of cast members and the shooting will be started very soon. Titled Bro Daddy, Prithviraj has announced yesterday that his daughter’s little story was his inspiration for the film.

Sharing the news, he wrote, “My 2nd directorial. “BRO DADDY” @brodaddymovie will once again be headlined by The Lalettan, with an ensemble cast including yours truly playing equally important full length roles in the film. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, this is a fun family drama written by Sreejith and Bibin. A script, that we hope will become a film that makes you smile, laugh and want to revisit. I guess it’s about time we all got a happy film. Rolling soon. Actually… very soon.”

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, on the acting front, Prithviraj has a lineup of films in his kitty including Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunan and Kaduva. Recently, he announced that he will be acting in a film adapted from a short story of Vaikom Basheer Mohammed titled Neelavelicham. On the other hand, Mohanlal recently announced that his most anticipated film Marakkar: Arabhikadalinte Simham will be released this year as an Onam special. He was last seen in Drishyam 2, which had a direct release on Amazon Prime.

