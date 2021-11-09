Prithviraj Sukumaran on being immune to fate of his films: I mentally start walking away from it

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the biggest stars from the Malayalam film industry who has acted in several different languages. In a recent chat with PTI, Prithviraj spoke about staying a little detached from the fate of his films. Prithviraj has acted in over 100 films since his debut in 2002. Prithviraj said, “I am detached with the eventualities of my films. When I do a film, I throw myself into it more than 100 percent. There has never been a film I have finished thinking I didn’t give it my best.”

Prithviraj mentioned that the moment he is done with the film, he mentally starts walking away from it. Hence if a film of his rakes in the moolah at the box office or underperforms, it does not affect him. Prithviraj’s early phase was dominated by hits like Classmates, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Celluloid, he continued his streak with blockbusters in the last decade with Ennu Ninte Moideen, Ezra, and his directorial debut Lucifer, starring Mohanlal.

Prithviraj spoke about being immune to the fate of his films and said, “I am neither going to wallow in misery in the eventuality of a failure nor painting the town red, partying for a week if it’s a success. Once you have mastered the art of detachment, you shield yourself against that pressure as well. Because all that pressure is happening at a time when I have already moved on from the film.” Prithviraj’s last three projects Bhramam, Cold Case, and Kuruthi released digitally to varied success.

