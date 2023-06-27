Prithviraj Sukumaran breaks silence on accident, raises questions about Salaar's production timeline

Recently, there were reports that Prithviraj Sukumaran had an accident while shooting for a film and had to undergo surgery. Now, the actor himself has spoken out about this surgery. For a couple of months, the actor will have to take complete rest and undergo physiotherapy.

Therefore, the news has come as a shock to the makers of the actor’s upcoming films. The Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor had committed to several films, including the Prabahs starrer Salaar.

The makers of the film are tense as there is still a huge chunk of footage left to shoot with the actor. Now that he will not be physically able to finish the shoot on the expected dates, the makers have been facing turmoil. They, like the fans, are patiently waiting for the actor's health update.

Check out his tweet here:

