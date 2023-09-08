Prithviraj Sukumaran calls his daughter Ally 'forever sunshine'; Dedicates a special note on 9th birthday

Prithviraj Sukumaran is a loving father to his little girl Alankrita Menon, fondly called Ally. Today, as his daughter is celebrating her 10th birthday, he penned a heartfelt note and called her 'forever sunshine'. He also shared a happy family photo featuring himself, his wife Supriya, and his daughter Ally.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's birthday note for his daughter reads, "Happy birthday baby girl! All of 9 years old..and so many moments of you making Mamma and Daada feel like we are the children and you the parent! We are so much in awe of your compassion, forgiveness, and love for everyone and everything around you! So so proud of the incredible little human you’ve become! You are our forever sunshine! #AllyTurns9."

Prithviraj Sukumaran tied the to Supriya Menon, a journalist in 2011 and producer now. The couple threw a lavish reception party for their family and friends the same year. They welcomed their daughter Alankrita Menon Prithviraj in 2014.



Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, the talented actor-director will be seen next in his upcoming Bollywood project Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actor is waiting for the release of his ambitious film Aadujeevitham. The film is currently post-production and the release date is yet to be announced. The survival drama Aadujeevitham, which is based on Benyamin's best-seller novel of the same, name, is directed by Blessy. He will kickstart the making of his ambitious project L2: Empuraan with actor Mohanlal, which is a sequel to his directorial debut Lucifer.

The Malayalam actor is busy shooting for his upcoming film Vilayath Buddha. He recently suffered a leg injury during the shoot and underwent major surgery, which also led him to take break from work for almost 2 months.

