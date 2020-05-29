Prithviraj Sukumaran completes 7 day institutional quarantine

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran's seven days of institutional quarantine ends and he will now be on seven days of home quarantine.

Prithviraj shared a photograph of himself on Instagram. In the image, he is seen in a dark green T-shirt and blue jeans. He is wearing a mask and rubber gloves.

"My 7 days off institutional quarantine ends today. Now off to the next 7 days of home quarantine. A huge thanks to @oldharbourhotel and its extremely well trained staff for the hospitality and care. PS: To all those who are going to or already in home quarantine, remember..going home doesn't mean the end of your quarantine period," Prithviraj wrote with the image.

He urged everyone to abide by quarantine regulations.

"Do abide strictly by all quarantine regulations and make sure no person belonging to the high risk population group as stipulated by the authorities is at home. @iamedgarpinto@kashiartcafe," he said.

The actor along with over 50-member cast and crew of the Malayalam film "Aaadujeevitham", was stranded at a desert camp in Jordan since March 12 following the COVID-19 outbreak. He recently returned to India on a special flight as part of the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission.

Also Read Prithviraj Sukumaran hits the gym after returning from Aadujeevitham sets in Jordan; See Photo

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Share your comment ×