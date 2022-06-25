Prithviraj Sukumaran confirms being approached for a key role in Prabhas & Prashanth Neel's Salaar

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is currently in Hyderabad for promotions of his upcoming film Kaduva, has confirmed being approached for a key role in Prabhas's film Salaar. The actor confirmed his role in the film and said if the dates work out fine audiences will be able to see him.

Prithviraj said, "I'm doing a Telugu film. I'm just waiting to see if the dates can work out. I have been offered a very important role in Salaar. In fact, the film came to me two years ago and when I had listened to the story, I absolutely loved it. Superb story. I said yes immediately because Prashanth is a friend, Homable Production are also very close and of course, it's a Prabhas' film, who doesn't want to work with him. I said yes but because of the pandemic and all, the dates kept changing, and in between, I thought I will not be able to do it because of my commitments in Malayalam but Prabhas' commitment moved around, and his dates got changed. Then suddenly now we are in a situation, maybe it will work out, adjust a bit. I will know soon, I will be meeting Prashanth today. Hopefully, I will do a Telugu film soon."

During the Radhe Shyam promotions, Prabhas revealed Prithviraj's role in the film. He said, "Prithviraj sir is also doing that film. We are so lucky (to have him) in the film. We are so happy that he accepted to be part of it.” As soon as the announcement hit fans, they could not keep calm any longer

Now, with a lot of anticipation, the news has finally been confirmed to be true. Fans can't wait to see a glimpse of the actor from the film.

Salaar is touted to be an underworld action-drama and features Prabhas in a dark, violent role. Shruti Haasan is the female lead and Disha Patani is playing a special role. Financed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the film will also star Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in important roles.

This film is being shot in Telugu and dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Ravi Basrur is the music director and Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer.