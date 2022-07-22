Prithviraj Sukumaran congratulates Ayyappanum Koshiyum team for National Film Award; Remembers late Sachy

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum has won big at the National Awards with not one or two but four awards. Prithviraj Sukumaran who plays the role of Koshy Kurian, congratulated Biju Menon, Nanjiamma, and the team for winning big. He also remembered the film's late director Sachy, who bagged the Best Director Award. The actor also penned an emotional note as he congratulated the team.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who played Koshi in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, congratulated the team and all the National award winners, with an emotional post. He wrote, "Congratulations Biju chettan, Nanjiamma, and the entire action team of Ayyapanum Koshiyum. And Sachy..I don't know what to say man... Wherever you are..I hope you're happy...coz I'm proud of you..and will be forever!"

The blockbuster movie won three more awards including the Best Supporting Actor for Biju Menon. The big win of Ayyappanum Koshiyum left both the cinema lovers and the film industry equally emotional.

Released on February 7, 2020, Ayyappanum Koshiyum was written and directed by Sachy. The film was remade in Telugu as ‘Bheemla Nayak’ and it featured Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in lead roles. The massive success of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, also grabbed the attention of Bollywood and the film will be soon getting a Hindi remake featuring John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.

Recently, he has finally wrapped up the shoot of his much-awaited film, Aadujeevitham. The shoot of the Aadujeevitham has been concluded after long 3 years. The project was pushed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.