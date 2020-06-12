  1. Home
Prithviraj Sukumaran dons a clean shaved look in his new post

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has shaved off his beard and he flaunts a clean look in a new post.
Prithviraj took to Instagram and shared a photograph of himself sans his beard, along with his wife Supriya.

In the image, the actor, who has finally reunited with his family after self-isolation, is seen posing with his wife.

The two are all smiles as they pose for the camera.

"Gym body with no Thaadi! Finally! #ThaadikaranIsChikna#GuessWhoShavedAfterMonths," he captioned the image.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actor was stranded at a desert camp in Jordan along with director Blessy and over a 50-member entourage since March 12 due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus.

He returned back to the country in May after which he was in seven days of "institutional quarantine".

Prithviraj recently shared that he is back to lifting weights

