Prithviraj Sukumaran is a doting uncle as he shares an adorable photo with his niece on her birthday

Sharing a photo with Indrajith Sukumaran's daughter Nakshatra, Prithviraj wished her a happy birthday.
It is well known that Prithviraj Sukumaran shares a close bond with his family. While he has often shared photos with his daughter and wife, this time around, he has dropped a photo on his Instagram space where he can be seen hugging his niece. Sharing the photo, he wished her a happy birthday. Prithviraj wrote, “Happy birthday Nachumma! My big little Kutty @nakshatraindrajith”. Fans and followers of the actor took to the comments section and conveyed their wishes to her. 

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran recently announced his next directorial venture with Mollywood megastar Mohanlal. He announced that the film will also have an ensemble of cast members and the shooting will be started very soon. Titled as Bro Daddy, Prithviraj had announced recently that his daughter Alankrita’s little story was his inspiration for the film. It is expected that more updates about the film will be announced soon by the makers.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran on returning in the role of a cop for Cold Case: It was a different experience this time

On the acting front, Prithviraj has a lineup of films in his kitty including Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunnan and Kaduva. Recently, he announced that he will be acting in a film adapted from a short story of Vaikom Basheer Mohammed titled Neelavelicham. On the other hand, Mohanlal recently announced that his most anticipated film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will be released this year as an Onam special. He was last seen in Drishyam 2, which had a direct release on Amazon Prime.

Credits :Instagram

