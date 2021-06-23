Prithviraj Sukumaran is a doting uncle as he shares an adorable photo with his niece on her birthday
It is well known that Prithviraj Sukumaran shares a close bond with his family. While he has often shared photos with his daughter and wife, this time around, he has dropped a photo on his Instagram space where he can be seen hugging his niece. Sharing the photo, he wished her a happy birthday. Prithviraj wrote, “Happy birthday Nachumma! My big little Kutty @nakshatraindrajith”. Fans and followers of the actor took to the comments section and conveyed their wishes to her.
Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran on returning in the role of a cop for Cold Case: It was a different experience this time
On the acting front, Prithviraj has a lineup of films in his kitty including Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunnan and Kaduva. Recently, he announced that he will be acting in a film adapted from a short story of Vaikom Basheer Mohammed titled Neelavelicham. On the other hand, Mohanlal recently announced that his most anticipated film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will be released this year as an Onam special. He was last seen in Drishyam 2, which had a direct release on Amazon Prime.