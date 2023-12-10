Prithviraj Sukumaran drops a big update on Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire
Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays a prominent role in the Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has shared a special note as he finished the film's dubbing. Check it out!
Prithviraj Sukumaran has acted in numerous films over the years. Although predominantly working in his mother tongue Malayalam, the actor has ventured across various languages now finally appearing in the monstrous project Salaar.
Taking it to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the actor said, “#Salaar Final dubbing corrections done. I have had the privilege of lending my own voice for all my characters across various languages I’ve worked in over the years. I have even dubbed for some of my characters in multiple languages.”
He further added, “But to be dubbing for the same character, in the same film in 5 different languages is a first for me. Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and of course Malayalam. And what a film to do it for! Deva and Varadha will meet you in theatres across the world on the 22nd of December 2023!”
Check out the official post by Prithviraj Sukumaran on Prabhas co-starrer Salaar
Prithviraj along with his heartfelt note for the film’s release also added two pictures taken during his dubbing session. The first one featured the actor himself near the mic while the other one had him posting a picture from a shot in the film.
Meanwhile, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is set to portray the story of two friends called Deva played by Prabhas, and Varadha which is done by Prithviraj. The film focuses on the central theme of their friendship and how Deva is ready to be headstrong if it's for the sake of his friend. The film directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel features an ensemble cast that includes Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, John Vijay, Mime Gopi, and many more in key roles.
The film is slated to release in theaters on December 22, 2023, with having a clash release with Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki.
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s work front
Besides the much-awaited release of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, Prithviraj is also awaiting the release of his film Aadujeevitham directed by Blessy. The film which is the adaptation of a novel of the same name offers a survival drama which is unlike anything seen before. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on April 10, 2024.
Moreover, Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to appear in two other Malayalam films, one being the film Vilayath Buddha and another being the comedy film Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. Additionally, the actor is also shooting for the sequel of his 2019 directorial film Lucifer called L2: Empuraan which has Mohanlal in the leading role.
Interestingly, Prithviraj is also playing the prime antagonist in the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Hindi film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
