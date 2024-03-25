Prithviraj Sukumaran says THIS about Salaar co-star Prabhas

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Aadujeevitham, which is set to hit theaters on March 28, 2024. The actor who is currently promoting his film was recently caught talking about his Salaar co-star, Prabhas.

Revealing in detail about the rebel star, Prithviraj said in an interview with NTV Entertainment, “Prabhas is incredible; I don’t even know how much food I have eaten because every other day he’ll send some 20 different dishes and they’re never the same also.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran talks in detail about Prabhas’ hospitality

Furthermore, Prithviraj Sukumaran added, “He will be the happiest person if I go and tell Prabhas that I’m in Hyderabad for the next 35 days; I don’t wanna eat hotel food and for 35 days I want breakfast, lunch, and dinner. He will be the happiest person. Yesterday, I was at his place, and he fed me this special Haleem, which I never had before.”

Prithviraj and Prabhas have seemingly shared camaraderie and brotherhood since their days working together for the film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, directed by Prasanth Neel. Prabhas had also launched the first look poster for Prithviraj’s next, showcasing a deep sense of friendship between each other.

About Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham, aka The Goat Life, is an upcoming Indian film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, based on the novel of the same name written by acclaimed author Benyamin. The survival drama showcases the trails of Najeeb Muhammed, who was a Malayali immigrant sold into slavery in Saudi Arabia and made to be a goatherd in a secluded farm.

Along with Prithviraj, Amala Paul plays the role of Najeeb’s wife, Sainu, while Jimmy Jean-Louis plays a key role in the film. The film’s music is composed by AR Rahman, with cinematography done by Sunil KS and KU Mohanan, editing by Sreekar Prasad, and sound design by Resul Pookutty.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s lineup

Besides Aadujeevitham, Prithviraj Sukumaran already has a large array of films in his lineup, which is set to arrive in the following days. The Salaar actor is set to play the main antagonist in the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The actor is also set to reprise his role as Vardha Raja Mannar in the film Salaar: Part 2—Shouryaanga Parvam, starring Prabhas. In Malayalam films, Prithviraj will be seen playing the lead role in the films Guruvayoorambala Nadayil and Vilayath Buddha, along with directing Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan.

