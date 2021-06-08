Prithviraj Sukumaran exposes fake profile with his name; Says he is not on clubhouse

Before Prithviraj, Mollywood celebrities including Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan exposed fake profiles in their names.

Well, it looks like Mollywood celebrities are on a spree of exposing fake profiles with their names and photos. While Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas exposed the fake profile, the latest one comes from Prithviraj Sukumaran. Exposing a fake profile, Prithviraj stated that the person not only used his photo, but has also mimicked his voice and used an ID which resembles his own insta ID. He added that it was a criminal act and ended the post saying that he is not on a clubhouse.

He wrote, “Claiming to be me on social media is one thing. Claiming to be me, mimicking my voice, and using an ID that closely resembles my insta handle is all together criminal. Please stop this. I AM NOT ON CLUBHOUSE!” Meanwhile, on the work front, he has a lineup of films in his kitty including Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunan and Kaduva. Recently, he announced that he will be acting in a film adapted from a short story of Vaikom Basheer Mohammed titled Neelavelicham.

See his post here:

It is also expected that more updates about his directorial Empuraan with Mohanlal will be announced soon, as he hinted at the same in his recent post where he shared a photo with Mohanlal. As far as Kaduva is concerned, the makers recently revealed Prithviraj’s poster for the film. It is expected that the makers of Aadujeevitham will announce the release date soon. He is also acting in the directorial debut of Mohanlal titled Barroz.

