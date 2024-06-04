Prithviraj Sukumaran extends heartfelt greetings to Salaar director Prashanth Neel on his 44th birthday

Salaar director Prashanth Neel is celebrating his 44th birthday today and the wishes for him have been flowing in from all over. Now, Malayalam’s Prithviraj Sukumaran has also joined in and wished his director a happy birthday.

Taking it to his official Instagram account, the actor-turned-director has shared a picture of Neel as a story. Along with the Instagram story, the actor also added, “Happy birthday Prashanth!” with a couple of happy emojis.

The picture shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran features a BTS shot of Prashanth Neel on the sets of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. With the actor and director always shown to share a deep camaraderie, it truly feels endearing to see this heartfelt reaction from Prithviraj.

Besides Prithviraj, Salaar star Prabhas also went on to share a never-before-seen set photo of the actor and director together. The actor even penned the words, “Love you sir!” as he was wishing the director a wonderful birthday.

More about Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles was a massive blockbuster in theaters last year. The movie directed by Prashanth Neel featured an epic action film set in a fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar. The movie follows the tale of two friends, Deva and Varadha where the former would go to any extent for his counterpart and wishes to make him the ruler.

Besides Prabhas and Prithviraj, the film features an ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, John Vijay, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Ramachandra Raju, Brahmaji, Devaraj, Mime Gopi, and many more in key roles.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s work front

Prithviraj Sukumaran has been making waves on the big screens with his movies like Aadujeevitham and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. The actor is next set to feature in Malayalam movies like Vilayath Buddha and Khalifa, with the former being directed by Turbo’s Vysakh.

Besides these upcoming Malayalam flicks, the actor is also set to reprise his role as Varadraja Mannar in the movie, Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam. Moreover, the actor is currently directing the much-awaited sequel to Mohanlal’s Lucifer called L2: Empuraan.

