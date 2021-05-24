Prithviraj Sukumaran & Geetu Mohandas become the voice of Lakshadweep natives; Share their fondest memories

In his long note, the actor and director has also shared about receiving desperate messages from Lakshadweep natives seeking help.

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is among the few actors from the industry who has joined the ‘Save Lakshadweep’ campaign on social media. In his long note, the actor and director has shared about receiving desperate messages from Lakshadweep natives seeking help. “For the last few days, I’ve been getting desperate messages from people I know and do not know from these islands, requesting and sometimes even pleading to do what I can to bring public attention to what is going on there." The protest has started against the new law reforms introduced by Praful Koda Bhai Patel, the administrator of the Union Territory.

"I have faith in our system and even more faith in our people. When an entire community is unhappy with decisions taken by a nominated authority, upon whose posting the people there had no say, and they vociferously bring it to the attention of the world and their government, I would like to think there is no way other than act on it. So please, to whomsoever it may concern, do listen to the voice of the people of Lakshadweep, trust them to know what is better for their land. It’s one of the most beautiful places on earth, with even more beautiful people living there.," Prithviraj Sukumaran's post further read.

Actress and director Geetu Mohandas also took to Facebook and recalled shooting her film Moothoon in Lakshadweep. In her long post, she wrote, "I shot Moothon in Lakshadweep. One of the most magical places with the most beautiful people I have ever met in my life . My heart goes out to each and everyone who reached out to me. Their cries were desperate , real . There is not much we can do apart from voicing our opinion collectively . Please do not disturb their peace , disrupt their ecosystem, their innocence . Not in the name of development . I hope it reaches the right ears . #savelakshadweep #istandwithlakshadweep Teepee Abid."

