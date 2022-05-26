Prithviraj Sukumaran gives exciting update on Mohanlal's Lucifer sequel L2: Empuraan & fans can't keep calm

Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut film Lucifer with Mohanlal became the biggest hit in Malayalam cinema. The film is getting a sequel L2: Empuraan and is carrying great expectations considering the first part did only wonders irrespective of language barriers. Although the sequel was announced a while back, not many details have been announced so fans are eagerly looking forward to updates. Well, finally, the wait is over as Prithviraj Sukumaran gave a glimpse as he announced an update about the film.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a still of the screenplay on social media, and Mohanlal fans couldn’t keep calm. The script of the film is ready and the shoot is expected to begin soon. The actor and director shared the update and commented, "When chaos arises and darkness descends.. he will return to reset the order. The Devil’s order !!"

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Prithviraj confirmed that Lucifer 2 is in the offing and it will go on floors by mid-2022. So the film is expected to be launched next month. However, an official confirmation from the makers is awaited.

Reportedly, the sequel will be titled Empuraan. Mohanlal played Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi Ab'raam in the film, and it grabbed the attention of cinephiles for all the right reasons.The film grabbed the eyeballs of the audience despite the language barrier. In fact, the film is also getting a Telugu remake with Chiranjeevi as the lead actor, titled Godfather.

Meanwhile, for the first time in his career, Mohanlal has decided to work behind the camera. The Aaraattu actor is busy with his first directorial project at the moment. His first film as a director is a fantasy adventure drama, titled Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. The Malayalam star also has director Vysakh's upcoming thriller, Monster lined up for release.

