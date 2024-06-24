Prithviraj Sukumaran gives peek into Mohanlal starrer Lucifer 2: Empuraan's night shoot; SEE PIC

Superstar Mohanlal's upcoming action thriller Lucifer 2: Empuraan also known as L2E, is undeniably one of the biggest releases from the Malayalam industry. There is a huge hype around the film since its power-packed announcement, and now fans are just waiting to get a glimpse of Khureshi Abram.

In a recent update, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is the captain of Mohanlal's upcoming thriller, shared a picture of himself from the film’s set. Have a look!

Prithviraj's still from the sets of L2E

On the late night of June 23, Prithviraj took to his social media platform Instagram and shared a still from the sets of Lucifer 2: Empuraan and wrote, “#L2E #Empuraan #NightShoot #Gujarat @sujithvassudev.”

In the picture, Prithviraj can be seen holding a mic in his hands while giving instructions, with renowned cinematographer Sujith Vasudev standing next to him.

Soon after the post went online, fans took to Prithviraj's comments section and expressed their excitement for the upcoming film.

A user wrote, “Director sir on duty.” Another one wrote, “Let it come in with a bang.

More about the Lucifer franchise

The film is a follow-up to the massive 2019 hit film Lucifer, and will have Mohanlal reprising his roles as Khureshi Abram and Stephen Nedumpally. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas will also be playing their respective roles from the first part.

Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions and Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas are the joint financiers of the movie. Deepak Dev is the music composer for the project.

Advertisement

Along with a stellar ensemble of actors, the action-thriller also stars Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sai Kumar, Baiju Santosh, and many other stars in supporting roles.

Earlier, during an event in 2019, Prithviraj revealed that Lucifer will be a three-part series, with the third movie exploring a considerably darker theme.

As for now, the makers have shared no official release date, but an update is expected to be rolled out soon for the biggest action thriller.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mohanlal interacts with elderly lady on the sets of L360, actor’s humble gesture wins over internet