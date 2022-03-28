Prithviraj Sukumaran hints at Lucifer sequel, shares Mohanlal's intense look with Denzel Washington's quote

Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial film Lucifer with Mohanlal is reportedly going set for very soon. The director took to his social media handle and dropped a hint of the sequel by sharing an intense-looking pic of Mohanlal.

Prithviraj shared a still of Mohanlal in which the actor can be seen giving an intense expression. Sharing the picture, Prithviraj quoted actor Denzel Washington. “At your highest moment…be careful. That’s when the DEVIL comes for you!” - Denzel Washington.”

Mohanlal is said to be playing a character with a grey shade in the upcoming installment. Prithviraj was referring to Mohanlal’s character in the movie as the “devil.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s maiden directorial ‘Lucifer’ has been completed three years of its release on Monday (Mar 28). Reportedly, the sequel will be titled Empuraan. Mohanlal played Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi Ab'raam in the film, and it grabbed the attention of cinephiles for all the right reasons.

The film grabbed the eyeballs of the audience despite the language barrier. In fact, the film is also getting a Telugu remake with Chiranjeevi as the lead actor, titled Godfather.

