Prithviraj Sukumaran hints at new updates on Empuraan and shares photo with Mohanlal; Take a look

Empuraan is the sequel of Mohanlal's film Lucifer which was the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his social media space yesterday and shared a photo with megastar Mohanlal while hinting at new updates regarding their next collaboration titled Empuraan, which will be a sequel to their previous film Lucifer. Sharing the photo, Prithviraj wrote, “Bas ek ishaara bhaijaan..bas ek!” Today, Mohanlal took to his social media space and shared a photo with Prithviraj. These posts have made the fans of Lucifer all excited.

Recently, Mohanlal made the headlines after he revealed that his upcoming film Drishyam 2 is getting a direct release on OTT platform Amazon Prime. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 2 is one of the highly anticipated films of Mollywood and it came as a surprise to his fans to know that the film will get a direct digital release. Mohanlal also has in his kitty, a film with the same director. Titled Ram, the film has Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady.

See the Tweets here:

On the other hand, Prithviraj Sukumaran recently recovered from COVID 19 and he joined the sets of the film titled Cold Case. He has a lineup of films in his kitty. Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunan and Kaduva. Recently, he announced that he will be acting in a 100 per cent virtual film directed by Gokulraj. For his film titled Vaariyamkunnan, Prithviraj received threats as it was reported that the film will be based on the Malabar revolutionary movement. As far as Kaduva is concerned, the makers recently revealed Prithviraj’s poster for the film.

