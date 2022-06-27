Prithviraj Sukumaran on his future work plans: I may direct a Telugu film very soon

The Mollywood heartthrob Prithviraj Sukumaran is busy right now with his bilingual drama Kaduva. The Bro Daddy star interacted with the media recently and revealed that he desires to direct a Telugu film soon in addition to his other work plans.

Divulging further details about his Telugu debut, Prithviraj Sukumaran was quoted saying, "I've already been given a film by a few of top Tollywood producers, and I'm glad and delighted about it. I might soon direct a Telugu movie in addition to acting".

For the unversed, the Jana Gana Mana actor made his directorial debut with the 2019 political thriller Lucifer, with superstar Mohanlal as the protagonist.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set for the release of his forthcoming mass entertainer, Kaduva. This much-awaited drama is expected to hit the big screens on 30th June this year. Filmmaker Shaji Kailas has directed the project and the script for Kaduva has been penned by the Adam Joan fame writer, Jinu V Abraham.

The flick will see Vivek Oberoi as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, James Elias Manjiledathu. He will be accompanied by Samyuktha Menon, Seema, Janardhanan, Priyanka Nair, Sudev Nair, Aju Varghese and Dileesh Pothan, who will play pivotal roles in the movie.

Meanwhile, Sujith Vaassudev and Abhinandhan Ramanujam have cranked the lens for Kaduva and Muhammed has handled the editing. Jakes Bejoy has rendered the music for the flick.

Additionally, Prithviraj Sukumaran will also front the upcoming fantasy drama titled Aadujeevitham. The story of the film has been inspired by a novel penned by the famous writer Benyamin. The film talks about a Najeeb played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, a migrant worker in Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately, he gets stranded in the middle of a desert and faces several difficulties thereafter. Amala Paul is onboard the cast as the leading lady, while Rik Aby will be seen as Jasser and Talib Mohammad will play Senior Arbab.

Also Read: Mammootty, Mohanlal pose for a perfect PIC as they celebrate Suresh Gopi's birthday