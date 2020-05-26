Prithviraj Sukumaran hits the gym after returning from Aadujeevitham sets in Jordan; See Photo

Soon after returning from Jordan sets of Aadujeevitham, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has hit the gym and photo of the same are now making the rounds.

The 58-member team of Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, along with the lead actor Prithviraj were stranded in Jordan finally returned to Kerala in a special flight on Friday morning. As soon as the team completed the immigration and COVID 19 testing formalities, Prithviraj Sukumaran was seen driving his car from Cochin International Airport to a hotel owned by his friend to observe self isolation in a paid quarantine facility. Now, the actor’s team took Twitter and shared a photo of him from a gym.

Sharing the photo, Prithviraj’s team wrote on the micro blogging website, “One month since we finished the last of the bare body scenes for #Aadujeevitham. Remember..the human body has its limits..the human mind doesn’t!” As soon as the team completed the immigration and COVID 19 testing formalities, Prithviraj Sukumaran was seen driving his car from Cochin International Airport to a hotel owned by his friend to observe self isolation in a paid quarantine facility.

Reportedly, other cast and crew members in the team will also be in self isolation in paid quarantine facilities and government-sponsored ones for a fortnight. Due to the ongoing pandemic COVID-19, a lockdown was imposed in Jordan on March 16, and since then, the team was stranded there. The team was initially granted permission to continue shooting. However, it was later revoked by the end of March. So they have still not finished the portions to be shot there, said the director.

