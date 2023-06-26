Prithviraj Sukumaran hospitalised after meeting with an accident

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran met with an accident while shooting for his upcoming film Vilayath Buddha. The actor sustained a leg injury and will undergo a key holder surgery today. He will reportedly be taking a break from work for a few weeks to recover, as per the advice of the doctors.

The Kaduva actor was shooting for an intense fight sequence on the sets of Vilayath Buddha when he met with an accident. The shooting took place at Marayoor in Cochin. The actor was rushed to a private hospital nearby for treatment. He will be undergoing surgery today as per the doctor's advice and will be taking rest for a few weeks.

Due to the nature of the injury, it is reportedly said that Prithviraj may need to take a break from work for approximately 2 to 3 months in order to fully recover. However, an official announcement regarding this is not yet made by the actor or Hospital management.



About Vilayath Buddha

Vilayath Buddha is directed by Jayan Nambiar, who has earlier worked as an assistant to the late director Sachy in Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Vilayath Buddha is the big-screen adaptation of GR Indugopan's novel of the same name.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran has one of the most ambitious films in his career to date, Aadujeevitham. The film faced online leaks as the trailer surfaced on social media. Despite that, the visually pleasing trailer impressed netizens big time. The survival drama Aadujeevitham, which is based on Benyamin's best-seller novel of the same, name, is directed by Blessy.

the talented actor-director is also busy with his upcoming Bollywood project Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in Mumbai. He is playing the lead antagonist Kabir in the film, which features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the titular roles. He will kickstart the making of his ambitious project L2: Empuraan with actor Mohanlal, which is a sequel to his directorial debut Lucifer

