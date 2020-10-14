Prithviraj Sukumaran to join hands with Suraj Venjaramoodu yet again for Dijo Jose Antony’s Jana Gana Mana?

Directed by Queen filmmaker Dijo Jose Antony, Jana Gana Mana is touted to be a courtroom drama, and Prithviraj will reportedly be seen as a lawyer.

Last year, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Driving Licence turned out to be a huge blockbuster. Now the actor duo is reportedly all set to join hands yet again for a film titled Jana Gana Mana. The film will be directed by Queen filmmaker Dijo Jose Antony, and reports suggest that it is currently being shot in Ernakulam. Prithviraj will be seen playing the role of a lawyer for the film which is touted to be a courtroom drama.

It is expected that the film’s official update will be made by the makers soon. Meanwhile, Prithviraj has a bunch of films in his pipeline including, Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunan and Kaduva. Recently, he announced that he will be acting in a 100 per cent virtual film directed by Gokulraj. Aadujeevitha’s cast and crew members made the headlines a couple of months back when they all got stranded in Jordan due to the lockdown for COVID 19.

For his film titled Vaariyamkunnan, Prithviraj received threats as it was reported that the film will be based on the Malabar revolutionary movement. As far as Kaduva is concerned, the makers recently revealed Prithviraj’s poster for the film. It is reported that the makers will start the film’s shooting in December this year. However, an official update about the same has not been made yet. Meanwhile, Suraj Venjaramoodu made the headlines recently after he won the Kerala State Awards for the Best Comedian Award for his film titled Perariyathavar.

Credits :The Times Of India

