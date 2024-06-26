Prithviraj Sukumaran lauds his Salaar co-star Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD; says ‘My absolute best to this new benchmark’

On June 27, 2024, Kalki 2898 AD, the much-awaited movie in the Telugu industry, is scheduled to hit the theaters. Fans of Nag Ashwin's project eagerly await the big-screen spectacle because it has generated much hype since its announcement. The sci-fi film's creators have left no stone unturned to raise the excitement bar.

Now, in a recent update, Prithviraj Sukumaran has given a big shoutout to his Salaar co-star Prabhas and wished him luck on the release of the upcoming visual spectacle.

Prithviraj lauds for Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD

On June 26, the Aadujeevitham star took to his Instagram story section and shared the riveting poster from the sci-fi flick featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor wrote, “All the best brother! @actorprabhas. My absolute best to this new benchmark in Indian Cinema!”

For the unversed, Prithviraj and Prabhas starred together in Prashanth Neel's 2023 magnum opus Salaar-Part 1: Ceasefire, creating a rampage at the box office while also earning praise from critics.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The story of Kalki 2898 AD is set in a dystopian society on the backdrop of three lands, Kasi, Shambala, and Complex. The fascinating story revolves around Kalki, the mysterious tenth and last incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the Hindu deity.

The movie's ensemble cast includes Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in addition to Prabhas. The cast also features important roles played by Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, Chemban Vinod Jose, and other well-known actors.

The film is written and directed by Nag Ashwin and is a C. Aswini Dutt production, distributed by Vyjayanthi Movies. The forthcoming sci-fi thriller's soundtrack is being composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming films

The actor is currently busy shooting for Mohanlal’s upcoming action-thriller flick titled Lucifer 2: Empuraan, a continuation of its first part titled Lucifer. As per reports, the flick is a 3-part trilogy showcasing the legendary actor from the Malayalam industry in a never-seen-before avatar.

