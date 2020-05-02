Prithviraj Sukumaran lauds Vishnu Vishal’s Ratchasan after the latter praises Ayyappanum Koshiyum

As Vishnu Vishal appreciated Prithviraj Sukumaran's Ayyapanum Koshiyum, the latter lauded Vishnu Vishal's Ratchasan.

One of the super hit movies of Mollywood, which was released in the recent past is Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Several celebrities have applauded the director and the actors for their awesome performance in the movie. In that list, Kollywood actor Vishnu Vishal took to his social media space and congratulated Prithviraj Sukumaran for his amazing performance in the film. Prithviraj not only thanked the actor, but also praised his performance in the Kollywood psycho thriller Ratchasan.

Taking to Twitter, Vishnu Vishal wrote, “Hii @PrithviOfficial sir.. #ayppanumkoshanayum is a superb example of being honest and and straight forward... In luv with u and ur team.. Am sure u wil b bak from wher u r.. As a fan and a well wisher... God bless... Vishnu vishal”. Thanking Vishnu’s appreciation, Prithviraj wrote, “Thank you Vishnu! Loved #Ratchasan Looking forward to seeing more great work from you!”. Directed by Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum is a revenge drama, which has Prithviraj Sukumaran Biju Menon in the lead roles.

Thank you Vishnu! Loved #Ratchasan Looking forward to seeing more great work from you! https://t.co/MbeKQk5kuL — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) May 2, 2020

On the work front, Vishnu Vishal will be next seen in action thriller FIR. The film is helmed by debutant Manu Anand. The film also has Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson and Reba Monica John in key roles. Director Gautham Vasudev Menon, who was last seen in Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, will be seen in a crucial role in FIR. Vishnu also revealed the teaser of his yet another upcoming film, Mohan Das. On the other hand, Prithviraj and his team from the movie Aadujeevitham are stranded at Jordan due to the lockdown imposed by the central government. Directed by Blessy, the team went to Jordan in the beginning of March to shoot for the films.

