Prithviraj Sukumaran looks back at the shooting days of Cold Case; Says it’s a gratifying feeling

Ahead of the release of the cop drama Cold Case, Prithviraj Sukumaran got candid about the film.

Highly anticipated Mollywood cop drama Cold Case is all set to get a direct release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Ahead of its release, Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran looked back at the shooting of the film and shared some memories. The actor, who has worked for more than two decades in the Mollywood industry gave some insights about it before and after the pandemic. He added that Mollywood’s last film to be shot post pandemic is his and the one to be shot digitally after the lockdown is also his.

He said, “My film Aadujeevitham is the last one to be shot before the pandemic hit, and mine is the first film to be shot digitally after the pandemic hit. I am so glad that I lived through that phase and it’s very exciting to me.” Remembering the work he did and taking a look back at his journey, he further added, “There is only one word that describes what I feel and that is gratifying. I have been really lucky to get opportunities to work with some of the finest directors and writers in the Malayalam film industry.

Directed by Tanu Balak, Cold Case is touted to be an investigative thriller. While Prithviraj plays the lead role as a cop, it has Aditi Balan playing the role of the leading lady. The film all set to be released on June 30.

Credits :Pinkvilla

