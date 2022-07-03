Prithviraj Sukumaran looks dapper in a royal blue pantsuit as he attends Kaduva launch in Dubai; PIC

Prithviraj Sukumaran is leaving no stone unturned to promote his action entertainer, Kaduva. The Bro Daddy star recently traveled to Dubai to launch his next. Dropping a sneak peek from the event on Instagram, the actor captioned the post, "At the #KADUVA Dubai launch. Suite by @m2mdubai". He posed in an all-blue pantsuit, looking all dapper.

Before this, Prithviraj Sukumaran was in Kerala to promote this much-talked-about drama. Sharing a glimpse from his visit, he wrote on Instagram, "When you haven’t slept and wear shades to hide your tired eyes..but end up looking like you’re trying to act cool! #KADUVA Kerala promotions!" Yet again, the star opted for a blue ensemble. He charmed his way into our hearts with a simple T-shirt.

Check out the picture below:

In the meantime, the makers have delayed the release of the flick by a week. Claiming some unforeseen circumstances, the team has delayed the film release to the 7th of July this year. This Malayalam drama was earlier slated to be out on 30th June. He penned on the photo-sharing app, "Bigger the dreams, larger the obstacles. Stronger the enemies, harder the fight! #KADUVA release has been postponed by one week to 07/07/2022 due to unforeseen circumstances. We will continue with all promotional activities as scheduled and keep faith in all your love and support for this mass action entertainer. We deeply apologize to all the fans, distributors, and theatre owners across the world."

Vivek Oberoi will be seen as Deputy Inspector General of Police named James Elias Manjiledathu in Kaduva. Samyuktha Menon, Seema, Janardhanan, Priyanka Nair, Sudev Nair, Aju Varghese, and Dileesh Pothan will also portray pivotal roles in the movie. Supriya Menon has financed the drama under the banner of Prithviraj Productions

Also Read: Sai Pallavi's Tamil action-drama 'Gargi' gets a release date; Film to be out on July 15