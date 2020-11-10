Prithviraj Sukumaran makes his fans aware of a fake Instagram handle created of his daughter’s name

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram space and shared a screen shot of a fake Instagram profile of his daughter.

When it comes to creating fake social media accounts, it is an undeniable fact that the celebrities are the first victims. There is no shortage of fake profiles for the relatives of the celebrities too. While we have witnessed a number of fake social media accounts, Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has now shared a screen shot of an Instagram handle and stated that it was a fake one created in his daughter’s name. He also called out his fans to report the handle.

Sharing the screen shot, he wrote, “Just wanted to bring your attention to this fake handle. This is not a page managed by us and neither do we see the need for our 6 year old to have a social media presence. Once she’s older she can decide for herself about the same. So please don’t fall prey to this! #FakeHandle #Shameful #LetKidsBeKids #ReportThisHandle”.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna takes airport dressing a notch higher as she gets clicked leaving Hyderabad for Pushpa shoot

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prithviraj will be next seen in Aadujeevitham. The film made headlines after the cast and crew including Prithviraj and Blessy were stranded in Jordan due to the lockdown for COVID 19. The team had gone to Jordan in the beginning of March to shoot. After being stranded in Jordan for more than 60 days, the team returned to India on May 22. He had a line up of films in his kitty including Vaariyamkunnan, Kaduva, Jana Gana Mana to name a few. He also made the headlines recently when he tested positive for COVID 19.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×