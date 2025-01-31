Prithviraj Sukumaran makes SHOCKING revelation; says his film idea for Rajinikanth was meant for Shah Rukh Khan

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took the internet by storm after unveiling the teaser of L2: Empuraan starring Mohanlal. In a subsequent interview with Galatta India, the actor revealed that his potential film with Rajinikanth was initially meant for Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking to the news outlet, Prithviraj said, “I was in London when I met Subaskaran sir of Lyca Productions. We had lunch together and I thought of pitching this idea in my mind that I wanted to do with Rajinikanth, sir. However, that pitch was actually an adaptation of an idea that I developed with someone else to direct a Hindi film that I wanted to pitch to Shah Rukh sir.”

Prithviraj further went on to emphasize how Lyca Productions was interested in the project with Rajinikanth. The actor continued that it was because of his pending works, with the second schedule of Aadujeevitham taking place at that time, that he couldn’t develop the story any further.

The actor concluded that due to the ongoing shoot for The Goat Life, the Rajinikanth movie didn’t pan out, as that was supposed to happen in a specific time period.

Interestingly, back in the day, a picture of Prithviraj Sukumaran at Shah Rukh Khan’s office in Mumbai had gone viral on the internet. While nothing has been confirmed as of now, it would be quite the collaboration if two of these filmmakers decided to join hands.

Moving forward, Prithviraj is next set to appear in the film L2: Empuraan, directed by the actor himself with Mohanlal in the lead. The film, which is set to be the second installment in the planned Lucifer trilogy, would likely serve as a prequel and sequel to the 2019 movie Lucifer.

With Mohanlal and Prithviraj reprising their roles, the film would feature an ensemble cast of actors like Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, and many more in key roles. The movie is slated to release in theaters on March 27, 2025.

Moreover, Prithviraj has numerous other ventures in his pipeline, which include Salaar: Part 2, Vilayath Buddha, and Sarzameen.