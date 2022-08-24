Prithviraj Sukumaran & Nayanthara's bilingual film Gold to release on Onam on September 8

Directot Alphonse Puthren’s upcoming film Gold featuring Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is gearing up for release. The film will hit the theaters for Onam, on September 8. The will will be releasing simultaneously in Mayalama and Tamil. It is one of the most awaited and anticipated movie in Mollywood.

It is also announced thaf the Tamil Nadu distrubtions rights have been bagged by Subbiah Shanmughan under SSI Productions. The film went on the floors on 8 September 2021 after the puja ceremony. The shoot for the project has already been wrapped up and the pictures of Nayanthara from the sets of the flick garnered a lot of eyeballs from the movie buffs.

Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen sharing the screen in the suspense drama, Gold. After the fascinating teaser, the team dropped the equally bewitching first look poster from the movie.

Touted to be an action-comedy, the Malayalam drama has been written, edited and directed by renowned filmmaker, Alphonse Putharen, who is known for his work in the 2015 romantic flick, Premam. This movie marks Alphonse Puthren's return to direction after a long gap of almost seven years. Backed by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, Gold will further star Ajmal Ameer, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Sankar and Chemban Vinod Jose in supporting roles.

The cast of Gold also includes actors Ajmal Ameer, Krishna Sankar, Shabareesh Varma, Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Mathew, Mallika Sukumaran, Deepti Sati, Baburaj, Lalu Alex, Jagadish, Saiju Kurup and more.