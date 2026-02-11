Prithviraj Sukumaran on his role of Kumbha in Varanasi: “A layered and one of the most complex characters of Rajamouli sir”

SS Rajamouli’s epic film, Varanasi continues to create buzz around Prithviraj Sukumaran’s portrayal of the primary antagonist, Kumbha. Wheelchair-bound and visually restricted in movement, Kumbha presented the actor with an unusual creative challenge.



Prithviraj Sukumaran on his role of Kumbha



In a recent interview with Collider, Prithviraj spoke about his character of Kumbha. He said, “As an actor, especially after doing so much work in the industry, you function almost subconsciously, always aware that your body is available as a communication tool. Then you are put in a situation where nothing from the neck down is visible, and you realize that whatever you do physically will not be seen. Everything you have at your disposal is concentrated on your face. What you need to convey must come through your face and eyes,” he explained.

Prithviraj further said, “None of Kumbha's emotions is one-dimensional. Everything he does and says carries a great deal of weight from his past, with layers of subtext beneath every line. That complexity is what makes the character so compelling for me, and that is what truly excited me as an actor.” The layered writing, he suggested, elevates Kumbha far beyond a conventional antagonist.



On working with SS Rajamouli



The actor also expressed admiration for Rajamouli’s meticulous filmmaking approach. “I also feel privileged to work with a director who is so clear and laser-focused on how each character should appear on screen. Having such a clutter-free creative surrounding is a blessing for an actor,” he said.

Summing up the experience, Prithviraj noted, “I am really looking forward to watching the film and seeing more of Kumbha as a character, as it is easily one of the most complex characters I have played. Definitely one of the most complex characters Rajamouli Sir has conceived.”



About the film Varanasi



Featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in pivotal roles, Varanasi is slated for a theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

